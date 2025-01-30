Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd target wants Bayern exit

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed Mathys Tel wants to leave the club.

The 19-year-old has previously stated that he would want to stay at the club and fight to become a regular in the starting line-up.

But Eberl has confirmed that the young forward now wants to leave Bayern Munich in the 2025 January transfer window.

“We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself,” Eberl told Sky in Germany.

“Now he has said he would like to leave. Now we have to think about whether we will do it and what we will do.”

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for Mathys Tel in recent days.