Chelsea, Spurs, Aston Villa and Brighton target Middlesbrough youngsters

Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton are reportedly among the clubs targeting Middlesbrough teenage duo.

TBR Football reports that the four Premier League clubs are ‘very keen on persuading’ Bailey and Anton Palmer to leave Middlesbrough this summer.

The 16-year-old twins have both been named in England U17 squads and the midfielders are being watched by several Premier League clubs.

Anton Palmer has already made four appearances for the England U17 team.

Bailey Palmer have even featured on the bench for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough first team this season.