Chelsea to sign Man Utd winger Sancho

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Jadon Sancho from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on an initial loan with the Blues having an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign a long-term contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, according to the report.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after falling out with United manager Erik ten Hag.