Chris Sutton concerned about ‘Arsenal losses’ in Spurs v Arsenal prediction

Tottenham face rivals Arsenal in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs have won one of their last seven Premier League matches versus Arsenal, a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Tottenham and Arsenal is a 3-2 home win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 22.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Rice and Odegaard are such big losses that I can’t help but feel it will have an impact. Arsenal have got quality players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey to come into their midfield, but they are missing two of their best players,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“The Gunners will get chances in this game and I expect them to score – they won this fixture 3-2 last season and drew 2-2 at the Emirates, and I am expecting more of the same.

“This time, however, I am going to back Spurs. I know everyone who is reading this will probably go for a draw but I am not going to do that. Instead, I am going to stick my long neck out and say ‘Angeball’ will come out on top.

“Spurs have dominated games and created chances this season, but they just need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net and I have a feeling that will happen for them here. If I am right, then we may as well hand the title to Manchester City.”