Chris Sutton concerned about Wolves in Nottingham Forest v Wolves prediction

Nottingham Forest face Wolves at the City Ground in the Premier League later today.

Both meetings between these two clubs ended in draws last season, 2-2 at the City Ground and 1-1 at Wolves.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Nottingham Forest and Wolves is a 0-0 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 12.00 if you are into betting on football.

“This is the Nuno derby. Wolves fell to pieces against Chelsea, I’m slightly concerned about Wolves,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“They were actually pretty comfortable against Southampton, I think they deserved to win that one.

“Wolves fell to pieces, they’re clearly missing Max Kilman who they sold to West Ham. I just wonder what damage that second half will do, the way Chelsea really rolled them over.

“But I think this will be a close one.”