Chris Sutton highlights ‘defensive record’ in Leicester v Nottingham Forest prediction

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for tonight’s Premier League fixture between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest at King Power Stadium.

Although Leicester recently achieved a comeback win over Southampton, Sutton leans towards Nottingham Forest, highlighting their solid defense, which has conceded just six goals in eight games.

With Forest’s strong backline and Chris Wood’s recent goal-scoring form, Sutton is suggesting a close contest with Forest likely to hold firm.

Sutton’s 0-1 prediction will give you odds of around 8.00 if you are into betting on football, and use this prediction as a betting tips.

“Leicester City came back from the dead to beat Southampton last time out, so they will be full of confidence,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“But I have a feeling Nottingham Forest will edge this. They don’t score a lot of goals, but they are very impressive at the back – they have conceded six goals in their first eight league games, and only leaders Liverpool have a better defensive record.

“So I am going to go for another 1-0 Forest win, the same result as against Palace on Monday, which was the scoreline I predicted.

“Forest may have an injury issue with Callum Hudson-Odoi and if he does miss this game it will be a blow, but the old ‘Wood-chopper’ – Chris Wood – is unstoppable for them at the moment, with three goals in his past four games.”