Chris Sutton praises Salah in Liverpool v Brentford prediction

Liverpool face Brentford on Sunday in Arne Slot’s first Premier League match at Anfield.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 3-0 win to Liverpool and BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Brentford will struggle this time around as well.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Liverpool and Brentford is a 3-1 win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.80 if you are into betting on football.

“Brentford have got a goal in them and Ivan Toney is back in training. There is talk of him going to Saudi Arabia, what a tragedy that would be at his age – he has plenty of time left to do that,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“It was a really good win for Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Ipswich, they had to work for it and he showed his ruthless side taking defender Jarell Quansah off at half-time and putting Ibrahima Konate on.

“Mo Salah looked good, he is ripped and looks fitter than ever. I think Liverpool’s attack will be too strong for the Brentford backline but Brentford have a goal in them and I really like Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.”