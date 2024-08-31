Chris Sutton praises Seagulls in Arsenal v Brighton prediction

Arsenal face Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in the early kick off of this Premier League round.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 2-0 win to the Gunners and BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Brighton will struggle this time around as well.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Arsenal and Brighton is similar as last year, with a 2-0 home win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 7.80 if you are into betting on football.

“Arsenal, their win at Villa last week was a bit of a statement because last season Villa did the double over them,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Two teams with a 100% record. Brighton have got off to a flyer under Fabian Hurzeler and they are very expensive in the way they play, they are brave, they back themselves.

“But it’s Arsenal, at home, at the Emirates, I think they will win this one.”