Chris Sutton shares bold Southampton v Nottingham Forest prediction

Southampton face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 0-1 away win to Nottingham Forest and BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes it will be similar this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Southampton and Forest is a 0-1 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 9.60 if you are into betting on football.

“Southampton were brilliant at Newcastle. If there was a criticism of them it was they didn’t really create enough when Newcastle went down to 10 men. Southampton’s performance deserved something,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Forest had the horrendous injury to Danilo, which is a big blow to them. But I am going to go for Forest.”