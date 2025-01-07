Crystal Palace and Ipswich lining up improved bids for Liverpool youngster

Crystal Palace and Ipswich are reportedly expected to make improved bis for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak.

The Guardian report that Crystal Palace and Ipswich are ready to make second offers worth £20million each for the Scotland international.

Doak has long been linked with a move away from the Reds and it now seems likely that it could happen this month.

Liverpool rejected the opening bids from both clubs last week, but would be prepared to let the youngster leave in the 2025 January transfer window for the right fee.

Doak is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, where he earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for December.