Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest target Bayern Munich youngster

Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are all reportedly interested in Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel.

CaughtOffside reports that Mathys Tel remain a part of the long-term plans at Bayern Munich, but the club could make the youngster available on loan in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bayern Munich believes that the young Frenchman would benefit from getting more regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old has previously also been linked with a move to Manchester United, but they would only take him on a permanent deal.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are all prepared to take the youngster on loan.