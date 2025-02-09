Crystal Palace ready to sell Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle target for £35m

Crystal Palace are reportedly prepared to sell highly-rated forward Jean-Philippe Mateta for £35 million this summer.

Transfer journalist Ekrem Konur reports that Palace ‘are ready to listen to offers of between £35-40 million’ for Mateta.

Philippe Mateta has impressed for Crystal Palace since Oliver Glasner took over as manager at the club in February 2024.

Crystal Palace recently triggered a 12-month extension to Mateta’s contract, with the new deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Mateta has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.