Crystal Palace sign Wolves and Newcastle target

Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Trevoh Chalobah on loan from Chelsea.

The Athletic reports that Palace have reached an agreement with their London rivals for the 25-year-old.

Trevoh Chalobah will join Palace on a season-long loan, but with no option or obligation for the club to buy next summer.

The defender signed a new long-term contract at Chelsea in November 2022 and leaves the Blues after falling down the pecking order under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Crystal Palace will pay an undisclosed fee to secure the defender’s services on loan for the season.

Wolves and Newcastle United have also been strongly linked with the defender in recent days.