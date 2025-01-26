Emery confirms Aston Villa interest in Argentine centre-back

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed the club’s interest in Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

Villa are keen to strengthen their squad before the 2025 January transfer window closes, following Diego Carlos’ move to Fenerbahce and injury problems for Pau Torres.

Emery is keen to be reunited with Juan Foyth, who played under the Spaniard at Villarreal.

“Monchi (sporting director) and the club are looking at different players, the profile,” Emery said.

“Of course I know Juan Foyth because I worked with him. He is one player, with his quality, he can unite and play with the qualities and the performance we want to add in the squad.”

Emery also commented on Villa’s decision to let Carlos leave the club, before bringing in a replacement.

“We’re doing everything we can and we have to control everything that’s in our hands,” he said.

“This transfer window is not easy, we did not want him to leave but he decided to leave because he accepted an offer from Turkey and we’re trying to get one centre-back to replace him.

“But there are still days to decide how we can do it.”