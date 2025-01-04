Emery reveals likely January exit for Aston Villa defender

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has admitted defender Kosta Nedeljkovic could leave on loan in January.

The 19-year-old is behind in the pecking order at Aston Villa and is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season.

Kosta Nedeljkovic joined Villa from Red Star Belgrade for £6.3 million last year, but spent the first period on loan at his former club.

Emery has now admitted that the defender could be set to leave the club on loan in the 2025 January transfer window.

“We have Kosta [Nedeljkovic] and sometimes Bogarde played there,” Emery said.

“With Kosta we have a plan. Firstly it was to do the pre-season, secondly we decided to keep him in the squad for the first part of the season.

“I think he will need to get minutes, get confidence and feel comfortable playing and here it is difficult for him to get it.

“One option is to let him go on loan. In case he is going on loan, as we planned it in the last weeks, we are as well trying to find something for the right side.”