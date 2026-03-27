Enrique blow for Man Utd as PSG move gathers pace

Manchester United look set to miss out on Luis Enrique, with the Paris Saint-Germain boss now expected to stay in France rather than consider a switch to Old Trafford next season.

The Spaniard has emerged as a name admired inside United, but the latest signs point strongly towards him extending his project with the European and French champions.

According to the i paper, Enrique is ready to commit his future to PSG beyond his current deal, which runs until 2027. That development would leave United needing to look elsewhere as they weigh up their long-term direction.

Senior figures at Old Trafford are understood to rate Enrique highly. However, there are differing views behind the scenes over the right appointment.

Michael Carrick is also firmly in the picture after an impressive campaign, with United sitting third in the Premier League and chasing a Champions League return.