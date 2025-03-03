Everton ready to make bid for £40m Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Brighton target

Everton are reportedly ready to make a big bid to sign Club Brugge youngster Joel Ordonez in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Toffees are keen to bring in the 20-year-old centre-back, who has impressed for Club Brugge this season.

Everton face a battle to keep Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, with clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United being linked with the centre-back.

Michael Keane’s contract is set to expire, so Everton are looking to add options at the back this summer.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with a move for Joel Ordonez and have made several checks on the young centre-back.

Ontheminute.com have previously also stated that Nottingham Forest and Brighton have been showing an interest in the young Ecuadorian defender.