Everton to reignite interest in Newcastle star

Everton could reportedly reignite their interest in Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron.

Teamtalk reports that the 30-year-old is likely to leave Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

The report suggests that there is also interest from MLS, the Saudi Pro League, as well as from France and Germany in Miguel Almiron.

Everton considered making a move for Almiron in the summer, but were only prepared to bring him in on a loan deal, while the Magpies wanted a full sale.

Almiron would be looking at improved terms if he is to leave Newcastle. Almiron is currently on a £60,000-per-week contract at St James’ Park.