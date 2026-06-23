EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join race for Belgian wonderkid already watched by Premier League rivals

Arsenal are keeping an eye on KRC Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans as Premier League interest continues to build around the Belgian teenager.

Ontheminute.com understands the Gunners have added the 17-year-old to their long-term watchlist, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also tracking his development.

Brughmans is not being viewed as a short-term option, but as a goalkeeper who could grow into a future No 1.

The Genk youngster already has the kind of profile elite clubs like to move early for. He is around two metres tall, has represented Belgium at youth level and is under contract until 2028 after Genk extended his deal in 2025.

His rise has also been noticed outside England. Bayern Munich have previously been credited with an interest, while reports in Spain have linked Real Madrid with his progress.

Arsenal have invested heavily in youth recruitment under their current model, and Brughmans fits that patient approach.

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