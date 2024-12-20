Exclusive: Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa target Brazilian youngster

Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis from Palmeiras is attracting significant attention from top European clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that Arsenal and Manchester United have scouted the highly-rated teenager, with Chelsea and Aston Villa now also expressing interest.

Vitor Reis has impressed with his composure and versatility, scoring two goals in 33 appearances last season.

Reis signed a new contract with Palmeiras in the summer, extending his stay until December 2028.

His release clause is set at €100 million (£83.3 million), but Palmeiras are not rushing to sell, aiming to keep him until after the 2025 Club World Cup.

Known for idolizing Marquinhos and Casemiro, he brings both defensive solidity and attacking contributions.

The young talent’s rise hasn’t gone unnoticed by Real Madrid, who are monitoring his progress closely.

With Premier League giants and La Liga’s elite in the race, Reis’s future could soon include a high-profile move.