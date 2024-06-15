Exclusive: Aston Villa and Man Utd keeping tabs on Leverkusen star

Aston Villa and Manchester United are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as they seek to strengthen their defensive options.

The Burkina Faso international has also attracted significant interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga and that has not gone unnoticed, with top European clubs now vying for his signature.

Manchester United are keen to bolster their backline, while Aston Villa see Edmond Tapsoba as a potential key addition to their squad.

United were also linked with a move to bring in Tapsoba as a replacement for Harry Maguire last summer.

Tapsoba reportedly has a €100 million release clause in his contract at Leverkusen, but it is expected that the German side will allow him to leave for less than that.