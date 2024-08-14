Exclusive: Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest target Brazilian teenager

Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque.

Ontheminute.com understands that all three clubs are interested and are considering moves for the striker before the transfer window closes.

Both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are looking at a loan deal with an option to buy, while Everton are ready to make the move permanent straight away.

Vitor Roque joined Barcelona for an initial €30million in January following a successful season for the striker at Athletico Paranaense, where he scored 21 goals.

Roque has struggled at Barcelona with limited opportunities under Xavi and despite a change of coach at Nou Camp, it is expected that the Catalans are looking to sell.

Barcelona are looking for around €30million for the talented forward.

Tottenham and Manchester United have previously also shown an interest in the Barcelona youngster.