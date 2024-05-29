Exclusive: Aston Villa join Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs in chase for French starlet

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Rennes’ highly-rated midfielder Desire Doue, joining Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham in the pursuit.

The 18-year-old French talent has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1, attracting attention from several Premier League giants.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Desire Doue, who has showcased his exceptional skills and maturity on the field. Tottenham also sees the young midfielder as a valuable addition to their squad.

The Midlands club is keen to strengthen its midfield options and believes Doue could be a key player for their future, according to Ontheminute.com sources.

With multiple top clubs vying for his services, Doue’s next move will be closely watched. Rennes is expected to receive substantial offers as the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, setting the stage for an exciting battle among Premier League heavyweights.