Exclusive: Aston Villa join Newcastle and Tottenham in chase for young defender

Aston Villa have entered the competition to sign young Chelsea defender, Josh Acheampong, who could become available this summer.

The 18-year-old only made his debut for Chelsea against Tottenham earlier this month, but Ontheminute.com understands that Villa has now joined Newcastle and Tottenham in the race to sign the youngster.

Acheampong signed a professional contract with the Blues in January.

Chelsea could be looking to cash in on the England youth international due to the current financial constraints at Stamford Bridge.

A sale of Josh Acheampong would constitute ‘pure profit’ on Chelsea’s books.

A number of top European clubs are also keeping tabs on the highly-rated teenage talent, so Villa face an difficult battle.