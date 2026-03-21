Exclusive: Aston Villa join Sunderland in race for Cercle Brugge defender

Aston Villa have joined Sunderland in keeping close tabs on Cercle Brugge left-back Flavio Nazinho ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has quietly built a strong reputation in Belgium with his energetic displays and attacking contributions from defence.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa have now begun monitoring Nazinho’s progress as Unai Emery evaluates options to add depth and competition at left-back.

Nazinho, a former Sporting CP prospect, is under contract until 2028 and has attracted attention from several European clubs following an impressive campaign in the Jupiler Pro League.

Comfortable driving forward and delivering from wide areas, he fits the modern full-back profile Premier League clubs are targeting.

With Sunderland already watching closely, Villa’s entry into the picture adds fresh competition. A potential summer tussle could be developing for the highly rated Portuguese defender.