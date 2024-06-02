Exclusive: Aston Villa lead chase for Man Utd, Newcastle and West Ham target

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Port Vale’s promising 17-year-old striker Baylee Dipepa.

The talented youngster has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs with his impressive performances.

Ontheminute.com understand that while Villa are in pole position, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and West Ham remain keen on securing Baylee Dipepa’s services.

His remarkable potential has made him one of the most sought-after prospects in English football.

Dipepa’s ability to score and create opportunities has not gone unnoticed. Aston Villa are eager to bolster their attacking options and see the young forward as a perfect fit for their future plans.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, the competition for Dipepa’s signature is expected to heat up, with several top-flight clubs vying to add the rising star to their ranks.