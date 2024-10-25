Exclusive: Aston Villa tracking Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Aston Villa have joined the race for Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras, who joined Benfica just this summer.

The 21-year-old left Manchester United in July to join Benfica and has become a key player for the Portuguese outfit.

Manchester United have a buy-back clause of €20 million included in Carreras’ contract, which they have until 2026 to exercise.

Ontheminute.com understands that representatives from Aston Villa are now also tracking Carreras closely and that the Spain Under-21 international’s recent performances have impressed them.

With Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United also interested in the defender, Villa could face a difficult race to bring him to Villa Park.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that the club have a buy-back clause that they can exercise for Alvaro Carreras.

“I think the process is perfect,” Ten Hag said. “We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him.

“But we have a buy-back (clause) so we have control of the situation, I think that’s what he needed.

“From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal (with Benfica), every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league. Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.

“But playing at Man Utd is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Manchester United is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”