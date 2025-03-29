Exclusive: Aston Villa weighing up move for Newcastle target

Aston Villa are considering making a move to sign Spain international Yeremy Pino from Villarreal in the summer transfer window.

Pino has impressed for Villarreal in La Liga this season, but would be keen on a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to bring the 22-year-old to West Midlands club.

Villa face competition from Newcastle United, who it has been reported have started to work on a deal to sign Pino in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have scouted the Villarreal star several times this season and have been impressed by the performances of the winger.

But Aston Villa have an advantage, as manager Unai Emery has managed Villarreal in the past and it is reported that he has close ties with the Spanish outfit.

It is believed that Yeremy Pino has a €80 million release clause in his contract at Villarreal.