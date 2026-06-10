Exclusive: Blackburn and Middlesbrough eye loan move for Liverpool youngster

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are showing interest in signing Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic on loan next season.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to attract Championship attention as clubs look for technical quality and top-level pedigree in the middle of the park.

Ontheminute.com understand that Blackburn and Middlesbrough are both monitoring Bajcetic’s situation ahead of the summer window.

Liverpool are expected to assess the best development route for the Spanish youth international, who has already experienced senior football in England, Austria and Spain.

Bajcetic broke through at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp and was once viewed as one of Liverpool’s brightest young midfield prospects.

Injuries have slowed his progress, while loan spells with Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas gave him valuable minutes away from Merseyside.

Blackburn and Middlesbrough could offer regular football in a demanding Championship environment. Liverpool’s final decision may depend on pre-season, fitness and guarantees over playing time.