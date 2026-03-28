Exclusive: Bournemouth join Aston Villa and Sunderland in race for defender

Bournemouth have joined Aston Villa and Sunderland in keeping tabs on Cercle Brugge left-back Flavio Nazinho ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye in the Belgian Pro League with his pace, attacking output and ability to operate high up the flank.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth are keeping a close eye on Nazinho as the club assesses defensive reinforcements for next season.

Nazinho, who moved from Sporting CP to Cercle Brugge in 2024, remains under contract until 2028.

His consistent performances and versatility have sparked growing Premier League interest, with multiple English sides now evaluating a potential move.

Villa and Sunderland have already been tracking the Portugal youth international, and Bournemouth’s involvement increases competition. With European clubs also circling, a busy summer could lie ahead for one of Belgium’s most progressive young full-backs.