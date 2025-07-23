Exclusive: Brentford join Aloko chase amid growing Premier League interest

Brentford have become the latest Premier League club to monitor rising star Rodolfo Aloko from Croatian side NK Kustosija.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brentford have joined Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest in tracking the exciting NK Kustosija midfielder.

The 18-year-old has been catching the eye across Europe after his debut for Benin’s senior team and standout performances for club and country.

Rodolfo Aloko is valued at around £4.75 million, and Croatian side Kustosija are open to selling.

Brentford, who have built a reputation for smart recruitment and data-led scouting, view Aloko as a long-term prospect with Premier League potential.

His blend of pace, strength and attacking instincts make him an intriguing target.

With interest also coming from Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, the race to sign Aloko is heating up fast this summer.