Exclusive: Burnley and Everton join Leeds in race for Swedish defender

Burnley and Everton are keeping tabs on Lille defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, as interest in the Swedish international continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation closely, with Leeds United already showing strong intent to bring him to Elland Road.

Gudmundsson, who made over 20 Ligue 1 starts last season and featured regularly in Lille’s European campaign, is attracting attention due to his versatility and experience

The 25-year-old has also earned 15 caps for Sweden, often deployed in various defensive roles.

With Burnley and Everton both seeking to strengthen the left side of their defence, Gabriel Gudmundsson has emerged as a realistic target.

His contract with Lille runs until 2026, but growing Premier League interest could push the French club to consider offers.

Gudmundsson has also indicated that he would be interested in leaving the French club in the 2025 summer transfer window.