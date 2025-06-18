Leeds Utd ponder swoop for Swedish defender

Leeds United are targeting Lille’s Gabriel Gudmundsson to strengthen their left-back options, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
With no senior left-back under contract beyond June 30, the position is seen as a top priority for the Whites this summer.
An offer was made to Junior Firpo, but the club expects him to join Real Betis. Talks with Sam Byram remain unresolved.
Gudmundsson, a 15-cap Sweden international, impressed for Lille last season with 20 Ligue 1 starts and nine Champions League appearances.
The versatile 25-year-old has also featured as a right-sided centre-back for Sweden. Leeds are keen to bring his experience and adaptability to Elland Road as they prepare for Premier League football.