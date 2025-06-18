Leeds Utd ponder swoop for Swedish defender

Leeds United are targeting Lille’s Gabriel Gudmundsson to strengthen their left-back options, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

With no senior left-back under contract beyond June 30, the position is seen as a top priority for the Whites this summer.

Lille defender Gabriel Gudmundsson. Photo by Shutterstock.

An offer was made to Junior Firpo, but the club expects him to join Real Betis. Talks with Sam Byram remain unresolved.

Gudmundsson, a 15-cap Sweden international, impressed for Lille last season with 20 Ligue 1 starts and nine Champions League appearances.

The versatile 25-year-old has also featured as a right-sided centre-back for Sweden. Leeds are keen to bring his experience and adaptability to Elland Road as they prepare for Premier League football.