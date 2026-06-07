Exclusive: Burnley join Ipswich and Brentford in monitoring Norwegian defender

Newly relegated Burnley have joined the list of clubs keeping a close eye on Viking FK defender Henrik Falchener ahead of a potential summer move.

Ontheminute.com understands that Burnley are now monitoring the 23-year-old centre-back, with Ipswich Town and Brentford also continuing to track his situation.

Falchener has been on the radar of several clubs following his strong performances in the Eliteserien.

The Norwegian defender has developed into an important figure for Viking, impressing with his physical presence, composure in possession and ability to read danger inside the box.

His growing reputation has also been boosted by his call-up to Norway’s World Cup squad, putting him under an even brighter spotlight.

Burnley are expected to reshape their squad following relegation, and defensive reinforcements could become a key part of their summer planning.

Viking will be reluctant to lose Falchener, but interest around him is continuing to build.