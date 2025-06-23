Exclusive: Championship trio eye Man Utd wonderkid

Manchester United’s rising talent Chido Obi is attracting loan interest from several Championship clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town are all keen on securing the teenage forward on a season-long loan.

Obi, 17, became United’s youngest Premier League starter last season and has continued to impress at youth level with his physical presence and clinical finishing.

Manchester United could decide to sanction a loan this summer to help accelerate his development in senior football.

All three clubs are aiming to strengthen their attacking options this summer and view Obi as a high-potential addition. A temporary move would offer regular first-team football and valuable experience.

Discussions are expected to advance in the coming weeks as United assess the best environment for Obi’s continued growth.