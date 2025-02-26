Exclusive: Chelsea and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on teenage prospect

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are keeping a close eye on Shamrock Rovers teenage prospect Victor Ozhianvuna.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are making checks on the talented midfielder.

Ozhianvuna recently became Shamrock Rovers’ youngest player to make a appearance this season at just 16 years and 37 days.

Victor Ozhianvuna made the appearance in the defeat to Bohemians, when he came off the bench in the 70th minute.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley recently told the Irish Mirror: “He (Ozhianvuna) is very good. I just felt it was right for him. I’m not sure if any of you would have seen him at National League level, but he’s a really high-level player.

“He has committed to us, he has signed a pro deal with the club, which means I can expose him and play him.

“He is ready. I think you saw there, 16 years of age, coming into that environment and that type of game, for him to take to it like he did was not surprising to us but was really nice to see.

“He is a player we value really highly and if you followed National League football you wouldn’t be surprised with what you saw there.”