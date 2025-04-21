Exclusive: Chelsea join Aston Villa and Arsenal in race for Real Madrid star

Chelsea are the latest club to consider making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler in the summer transfer window.

The Turkish midfielder is not happy with his limited game time at Real Madrid this season and would be interested in a move.

Real Madrid and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea are making checks on Guler and have him on their list of potential targets this summer.

Chelsea sees the young midfielder as one for the future, but also believes he could make instant impact in the Premier League next season.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported that both Aston Villa and Arsenal are keeping an eye on Guler’s situation at Real Madrid ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window as well.

Real Madrid would be prepared to let the highly-rated midfielder leave this summer, if they get offers of around £35 million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Arda Guler would be a perfect fit for his plans at the Emirates for next season.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also an admirer of the 20-year-old, who is regarded as one of the emerging gems of European football.