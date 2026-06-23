EXCLUSIVE: Derby join Championship watch for Chelsea midfield prospect

Derby County are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Kiano Dyer as the race for his signature starts to take shape ahead of next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Rams have added the teenager to their list of possible loan targets, with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers also monitoring his situation.

Chelsea are expected to make a decision later in pre-season, when they assess which young players are ready for senior football away from Stamford Bridge.

Dyer is highly regarded inside Chelsea’s academy and was rewarded with a long-term contract until 2030 before heading to FC Volendam on loan.

The midfielder also made his senior Chelsea debut in the UEFA Conference League win over Astana, underlining his standing in the club’s development structure.

Derby are expected to use the loan market carefully as they look for extra midfield energy and technical quality.

Swansea and Blackburn remain in the picture, but Derby’s interest adds another strong Championship option.