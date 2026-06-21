Exclusive: Preston North End join growing Championship race for Liverpool midfield talent

Preston North End have joined Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan next season.

The 21-year-old is attracting growing Championship interest as clubs look to add technical quality and top-level potential in midfield.

Ontheminute.com understand that Preston are now keeping tabs on Bajcetic’s situation, with Stoke, Blackburn and Middlesbrough also monitoring developments.

Liverpool are expected to make a decision after assessing the Spanish youth international during pre-season.

Bajcetic remains highly regarded at Anfield, but injuries and recent loan spells have interrupted his progress.

He spent time with Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas, gaining senior experience in two different leagues away from Merseyside.

A Championship move could now offer the physical test and regular minutes needed to rebuild momentum. Preston believe they can provide a strong development platform, but competition is growing.

Liverpool’s final call is likely to depend on fitness, playing-time guarantees and the role each club can offer.