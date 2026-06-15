Exclusive: Stoke join Blackburn and Middlesbrough in race for Liverpool youngster

Stoke City have joined Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan next season.

The 21-year-old is expected to attract strong Championship interest as Liverpool consider the best route for his development.

Ontheminute.com understand that Stoke are now monitoring Bajcetic’s situation, with Blackburn and Middlesbrough already showing interest.

The Potters are keen to add more technical quality in midfield and believe the Liverpool youngster could be an ideal loan addition if he is made available.

Bajcetic remains highly rated at Anfield, but injuries and recent loan spells have slowed his pathway into the first team.

Time at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas gave him experience abroad, yet a full Championship campaign could offer a more physical and demanding test.

Stoke, Blackburn and Middlesbrough can all offer competitive minutes, but Liverpool are expected to assess his fitness and role during pre-season before making a final decision.