Aston Villa eye stunning move for Newcastle, Spurs and Man Utd target as Emery pushes for attacking star

Aston Villa have placed Jarrod Bowen high on their summer shortlist as Unai Emery looks to add proven Premier League quality to his attack.

The Athletic reports that Villa have expressed strong interest in the West Ham United forward, with Emery described as a huge admirer of the 29-year-old.

England international and West Ham star Jarrod Bowen. Photo by Shutterstock.

No formal club-to-club talks have taken place yet, and a deal is currently viewed as difficult because Villa would need to raise funds through player sales.

Bowen’s situation is one of the more intriguing storylines of the window. West Ham were relegated to the Championship last season, but club sources insist they are not looking to sell one of their most important players.

The England international still has four years left on his contract, giving West Ham a strong negotiating position. Industry sources believe talks would likely start at around £50million if the situation changes.

The highly rated forward has also been linked with the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Bowen has not yet decided whether he wants to leave.

Track every major move in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 live guide.