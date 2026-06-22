EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United join race for Newcastle and Aston Villa forward target

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi as Premier League interest in the Germany youth international continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that United have added the 21-year-old to their list of attacking players to monitor, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa already showing interest.

Club Brugge are in no rush to sell, with Tresoldi tied down until 2029 after joining from Hannover 96 last summer.

The powerful centre-forward has impressed in Belgium and is now attracting wider European attention after a strong season.

Reports in Germany have previously suggested his valuation could climb towards the €25million to €30million range, underlining how highly he is rated.

United are expected to look at several attacking options this summer as they reshape their squad and plan for the future.

Newcastle and Villa remain firmly in the picture, but United’s presence adds another major name to a developing transfer race.

For more summer market updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page as clubs begin to shape their squads.