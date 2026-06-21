Nottingham Forest plot shock move for Spurs star as midfielder’s future takes huge twist

Nottingham Forest are considering an ambitious move for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall as uncertainty grows over his future in north London.

The Athletic reports that Bergvall is open to leaving Spurs this summer in search of a new challenge, with Forest now alert to his situation.

The City Ground club are assessing midfield options amid major interest in Elliot Anderson from Manchester City and Manchester United.

Bergvall could become a serious option if Anderson departs. The Sweden international is only 20, but already has big-game experience after helping Tottenham win the 2025 Europa League.

He is currently at the World Cup with Sweden and has already registered an assist at the tournament.

Aston Villa are also long-term admirers of Bergvall, although they are not expected to move for another midfielder unless there is first a sale in that department.

Tottenham still have Bergvall tied down until 2031, meaning any deal would be difficult.

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