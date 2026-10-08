EXCLUSIVE: Forest join Sunderland and Aston Villa in race for £35m striker

Nottingham Forest have widened their search for a future centre-forward by adding Athletico Paranaense’s Kevin Viveros to their scouting list.

Ontheminute.com understands Forest have joined Sunderland and Aston Villa in monitoring the Colombian striker. All three clubs are gathering information ahead of the next window, although Athletico have not received a formal offer.

Viveros has hit form at precisely the right time. The 26-year-old has delivered 19 goals and four assists in 32 matches across the season, raising his profile well beyond Brazil.

The forward is under contract until 2028, but Athletico’s valuation is believed to be between £25m and £35m. Interest from Saudi Arabia and Russia could further complicate any Premier League move.

Forest will be assessing whether Viveros offers the blend of physicality and finishing they want in the final third. Sunderland and Villa have already shown interest, ensuring no club has a clear run at the in-form striker.