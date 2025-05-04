Exclusive: Leeds United keeping tabs on Bodo/Glimt star

Leeds United are monitoring Bodo/Glimt winger Jens Petter Hauge ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Norwegian international has impressed since rejoining his hometown club in January 2025, contributing significantly to their Europa League campaign.​

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United have been monitoring the Norwegian winger in recent weeks.

Hauge’s prior experience includes stints at AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt, adding valuable European exposure to his profile. His current contract with Bodo/Glimt runs until December 2028.

Notably, Eintracht Frankfurt holds a 20% sell-on clause, potentially influencing transfer negotiations.​

Given Leeds United’s history of interest in Hauge, dating back to 2020, the club may consider reigniting their pursuit to bolster their attacking options in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Hauge’s versatility and European experience make him a compelling target as Leeds United strategizes for the upcoming season.