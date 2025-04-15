Exclusive: Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Man Utd, Chelsea, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on Serbian wonderkid

Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Serbian wonderkid Andrija Maksimovic.

A number of Premier League clubs and other clubs across Europe were strongly linked with Andrija Maksimovic in the January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund remain interested in the youngster and are considering offers in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old has impressed for Red Star Belgrade, grabbing the attention of top European clubs.

Andrija Maksimovic has also attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli, and Sevilla.

First-team opportunities are likely to play a crucial role in Maksimovic’s decision over his future.

The youngster’s agent revealed in February that several clubs were interested in signing the midfielder.

His agent, Zoran Stojadinovic, stated via the Sunday Express: “It’s no secret, there are some [offers].

“Liverpool are among them, Aston Villa, Leipzig and Atletico Madrid so all the clubs from the top leagues have shown serious interest.

“And then we get to whether the price is €12million [£10m] or €20m [£16.7m], so they say ‘let’s see if it’s €20m by June’.

“If the price was €10m [£8.4m] and he could go, Maksimovic would have already been sold.”