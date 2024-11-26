Exclusive: Liverpool join race for Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United target

Liverpool have entered the competition to sign Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, adding to growing Premier League interest in the 22-year-old.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are already monitoring Taylor, with scouts closely following his performances this season. Serie A champions Napoli are also said to be in the mix.

Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool are keeping an close eye on the young midfielder, ahead of the January transfer window.

Ajax remain eager to keep their talented midfielder but could consider selling for around €35 million. Kenneth Taylor presents a cost-effective option compared to other midfield targets for top clubs.

With Liverpool now in the fray, the battle for Taylor’s signature could heat up as the January transfer window approaches. The versatile Dutchman is seen as a valuable addition to any midfield.