Exclusive: Man Utd and Newcastle join Liverpool in race for Sunderland wonderkid

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly in a transfer battle for Sunderland’s rising star, Trey Ogunsunyi.

The 18-year-old wonderkid has impressed with standout performances, catching the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Liverpool are said to be closely monitoring Ogunsunyi’s development as part of their long-term youth recruitment strategy.

However, Ontheminute.com understands that both Manchester United and Newcastle United are also showing interest, adding competition for the talented youngster.

Sunderland are determined to retain the promising attacker, who is viewed as a future star for the Black Cats. Despite this, the lure of joining a Premier League giant could prove hard to resist.

Trey Ogunsunyi still has 18 months left on his current contract at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been full of praise for the youngster.

With scouts watching his every move, Ogunsunyi’s future looks set to become a major talking point in the coming months.