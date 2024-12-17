Liverpool plot move for Sunderland wonderkid

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move for Sunderland wonderkid Trey Ogunsunyi.

Trey Ogunsunyi has impressed for the Black Cats this season and has been given plenty of game time.

The 18-year-old has scored an impressive eight goals in seven games for the Sunderland Under-21’s so far this season.

The Daily Mail reports that the youngster have caught the eye and Liverpool are ready to line up a move for the teenager.

Ogunsunyi still has 18 months left on his current contract at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been full of praise for the youngster.