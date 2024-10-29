Exclusive: Man Utd, Aston Villa and Newcastle join race for Bayern Munich prodigy

Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle have joined Real Madrid in the race for Bayern Munich’s teenage sensation, Lennart Karl.

The 16-year-old has quickly gained attention for his skill, control, and sharp vision on the field, making him a standout at Bayern’s academy.

Ontheminute.com understands that Real Madrid is leading the chase but could face serious competition from the English clubs, each eager to bring fresh talent into their squads.

With Manchester United’s search for future stars, Aston Villa’s ambitious rebuild, and Newcastle’s growing investment in youth, the competition for Karl’s signature is heating up

As European clubs circle, Bayern Munich may need to act swiftly to secure the promising talent within their own ranks.

Lennart Karl’s contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and he is represented by no other than Chelsea and Germany legend Michael Ballack.